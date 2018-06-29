FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 9:35 AM / in an hour

Putin, Trump to discuss Syria at July meeting: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will have a detailed discussion about Syria when they meet in July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

If Trump raises the issue of Russia’s alleged meddling in the U.S. elections in 2016, Putin will reiterate his position that Moscow has nothing to do with that, Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov also said Putin was ready to move towards normalizing ties with the United States in proportion to U.S. willingness to do the same.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans

