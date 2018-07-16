FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Trump says NATO summit was 'truly great'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Monday the NATO summit he attended last week had been a success and was inaccurately reported by much of the media.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media after arriving in Vantaa, Finland, July 15, 2018. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS

“Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future. We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media. NATO is now strong & rich!” Trump tweeted.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Paul Tait

