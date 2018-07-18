FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Trump says "big results will come" with Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said Wednesday he got on well with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Finland and “big results will come”.

U.S. President Donald Trump waits for reporters to leave the room after speaking about his summit with Russia's President Putin during a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!” he said on Twitter.

Trump sought on Tuesday to calm the storm over what critics said was his failure to hold Putin accountable for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, saying he misspoke in the joint news conference in Helsinki.

Writing by Alison Williams in London; Editing by Jon Boyle

