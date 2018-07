HELSINKI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump described his one-on-one meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin as a “good start” on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump made the brief remarks in front of reporters, at a conference table surrounded by top officials at the start of a “working lunch” that began after he and Putin met behind closed doors for two hours with only their interpreters.