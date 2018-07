MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Monday that U.S.-Russian ties have never been worse.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media after arriving in Vantaa, Finland, July 15, 2018. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS

“Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!,” he said shortly before he is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.