October 25, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin alarmed by report that U.S. led drone attack on Russian base in Syria

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that it was very alarmed by a report from the Russian Defence Ministry alleging that a U.S. spy plane coordinated a drone attack on Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria in January.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said earlier on Thursday that a U.S. Poseidon-8 spy plane had helped coordinate an attack by 13 drones on the base, the TASS news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not rule out that President Vladimir Putin would raise the alleged drone attack with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders are expected to meet in Paris on Nov. 11.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

