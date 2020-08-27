World News
August 27, 2020 / 7:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia accuses U.S. of hindering patrol in Syria after collision injures U.S. troops

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday accused the U.S. military of trying to hinder a Russian patrol in Syria after Washington said U.S. troops had been injured in a collision with a Russian vehicle.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, told his U.S. counterpart in a phone call that Russia had warned the U.S.-led international coalition in Syria about the movements of the Russian patrol, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

Washington has said the incident violated safety protocols agreed with Moscow.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below