Russia accuses U.S. of hindering patrol in Syria after collision injures U.S. troops

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday accused the U.S. military of trying to hinder a Russian patrol in Syria after Washington said U.S. troops had been injured in a collision with a Russian vehicle.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, told his U.S. counterpart in a phone call that Russia had warned the U.S.-led international coalition in Syria about the movements of the Russian patrol, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

Washington has said the incident violated safety protocols agreed with Moscow.