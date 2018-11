FILE PHOTO: Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi, Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will be forced to take into account and respond to U.S plans to deploy Aegis Ashore MK41 missiles in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

Russia would view such a deployment as a violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces arms control treaty, Ryabkov said. He added that Moscow would like to save the INF treaty if the United States complies with it.