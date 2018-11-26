Russia says it has no missiles violating nuclear arms pact with U.S.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi, Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday denied having any missiles that violate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces arms control treaty that the United States has said it plans to quit because of violations by Moscow.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the missile that Washington has said is flouting the accord has not been tested at a range banned by the treaty. He said the U.S. decided Russia was guilty before receiving evidence to the contrary.