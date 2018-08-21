FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin, on Trump's proposal of cooperation, says wants more details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed statements by U.S. President Donald Trump indicating a desire to cooperate with Russia, but added it would welcome concrete steps to actually improve relations more.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures during the joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS/File Photo

Trump told Reuters on Monday he would only consider lifting U.S. sanctions against Russia if Moscow were to do something positive for Washington, for instance in Syria or in Ukraine.

Peskov said the Kremlin would like to hear more details on proposed cooperation.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Heavens

