MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark that Russia should be attending a Group of Seven (G7) nations meeting, said: “Russia is focused on other formats, apart from the G7,” Sputnik reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo