U.S. asks for more time to decide on retrial for 10 Manafort charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday asked for more time to decide whether to retry former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on 10 criminal charges that a Virginia jury deadlocked on last week.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Special Counsel Robert Mueller had faced a Wednesday deadline to decide whether to retry Manafort on the charges, which include seven counts of bank fraud and three counts of failing to disclose his foreign bank accounts.

“The government does not at this time have sufficient information to make an informed decision on whether it will seek retrial of the remaining counts,” prosecutors wrote in a filing late on Wednesday, adding they would like the deadline extended to one week after the court has ruled on Manafort’s post-trial motions.