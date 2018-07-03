Russia, U.S. discuss preparations for Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed preparations on Tuesday for the summit in Helsinki between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

The summit is due to take place on July 16. Speaking by phone, Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed Syria, strategic stability and the situation on the Korean peninsula, the ministry said.