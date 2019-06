Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will have an hour-long meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit on June 28 in Japan’s Osaka, a Kremlin aide told reporters on Wednesday.

Yury Ushakov said they will likely discuss “issues of regional stability”, including Syria, Venezuela and Iran.