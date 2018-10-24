Russia and U.S. discussed possible Putin visit to Washington: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have discussed the possibility of President Vladimir Putin visiting Washington next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Peskov said that such a possibility was briefly touched upon during a visit by U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to Moscow this week. No specific plans had yet been arranged, Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin plan to meet in Paris next month, officials said on Tuesday, their first encounter since a summit in Helsinki that unleashed a storm of criticism that Trump was cozying up to the Kremlin.