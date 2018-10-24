FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 24, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia and U.S. discussed possible Putin visit to Washington: Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have discussed the possibility of President Vladimir Putin visiting Washington next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Peskov said that such a possibility was briefly touched upon during a visit by U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to Moscow this week. No specific plans had yet been arranged, Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin plan to meet in Paris next month, officials said on Tuesday, their first encounter since a summit in Helsinki that unleashed a storm of criticism that Trump was cozying up to the Kremlin.

Reporting and writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova/Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.