World News
November 5, 2019 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile canceled APEC summit: Kremlin

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on the National Unity Day in central Moscow, Russia November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was canceled.

Last month, the Kremlin said it would look into the possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at the APEC summit in Chile, which was due later this month.

Chile has canceled the summit amid street protests at home.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alex Richardson

