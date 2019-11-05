Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile canceled APEC summit: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on the National Unity Day in central Moscow, Russia November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was canceled.

Last month, the Kremlin said it would look into the possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at the APEC summit in Chile, which was due later this month.

Chile has canceled the summit amid street protests at home.