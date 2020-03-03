Trump accepted Putin's proposal to hold U.N. Security Council summit: Interfax cites Russia's Lavrov

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold a meeting of the U.N Security Council’s five permanent members, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

Russia expects the time and location of the summit to be agreed soon, Lavrov said.

A senior U.S. administration official last week said Trump was willing to meet the leaders of Russia, China, Britain and France with the aim of discussing arms control.