a month ago
Trump not aware of 2016 meeting between son, Russian lawyer: legal spokesman
#World News
July 9, 2017 / 9:26 PM / a month ago

Trump not aware of 2016 meeting between son, Russian lawyer: legal spokesman

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump was "not aware of and did not attend" a 2016 meeting between his son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Kremlin-connected lawyer that the New York Times reported on Sunday followed promises of damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Trump's legal team, said.

The Times, citing three advisors to the White House, said Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese

