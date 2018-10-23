Trump says will probably meet with Russia's Putin next month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will probably meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month, when both leaders will be in Paris for the centenary of the end of World War One.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to departing on a trip to Houston from the White House in Washington, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

After a meeting in Moscow between Putin and Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, officials on both sides said a preliminary agreement on a Nov. 11 meeting in the French capital had been reached, and that detailed arrangements were underway.