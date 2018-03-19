FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 6:02 PM / in 18 hours

U.S. not surprised by Putin re-election: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House stopped short of congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, saying his re-election victory was no surprise and that there was no congratulatory phone call scheduled with President Donald Trump.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters on Air Force One, which was carrying Trump to New Hampshire, that the United States will work with Russia where it can.

“We will work to cultivate the relationship with Russia and we will impose costs when Russia threatens our interests, but we will also look for places to work together when it serves our interests,” Gidley said.

“We’re not surprised by the outcome,” he said of the Russian election.

Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

