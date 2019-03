FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag flies with the Spasskaya Tower of the Kremlin in the background in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will not leave new European Union sanctions unanswered, the foreign ministry was cited by the RIA news agency as saying in a statement on Saturday.

The United States, Canada and the European Union on Friday imposed fresh sanctions to punish Russia for its 2018 attack on three Ukrainian ships as well as its annexation of Crimea and its activities in eastern Ukraine.