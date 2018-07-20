FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. rejects Russia idea for referendum in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rejected a proposal from Russia for a referendum to be held to decide the fate of eastern Ukraine, saying it would not be legitimate since the area is not under control of the Ukranian government.

The proposal had emerged in the days following U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday.

“The administration is not considering supporting a referendum in the eastern Ukraine,” said Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

He added: “To organize a so-called referendum in a part of Ukraine which is not under government control would have no legitimacy.”

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.