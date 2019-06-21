Centrist House Democrats back U.S. bills to protect elections, punish Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bloc of centrist U.S. House Democrats on Friday threw their support behind a number of proposed bills aimed at securing future U.S. elections and punishing Moscow for its alleged political interference in 2016, weakening the Russian ruble.

The so-called Blue Dog Democrats, in a statement released on their website, said the measures would increase sanctions on Russia, including on its sovereign debt, certain Russian banks, cyber sector, Russia LNG investments for projects outside of Russia, and on various individuals acting on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.