Trump wants to meet Putin early next year, after Russia probe: Bolton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wants his second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take place next year, after the federal Russia probe is over, national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year,” Bolton said in a statement.