WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton told Russia’s ambassador on Thursday that better relations between the two countries require addressing U.S. concerns on election meddling, chemical attack in Britain, and the situations in Ukraine and Syria, the White House said.

National Security Advisor John Bolton arrives to attend a joint press conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper