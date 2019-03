FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan speaks during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said on Friday that the government was “very enthusiastic” about the new Zimbabwean government, but wanted to see more action on reform.

“We are very enthusiastic and pleased by the new government, the promises that it has made, we want to see more action to implement those promises for reform,” Sullivan told a briefing with journalists.