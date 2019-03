FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan attends the U.S.-Brazil Security Forum, at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said on Friday South African land reform should be carried out in a transparent manner so it did not hurt investor sentiment and the economy.

“My plea was for transparency in how land reform is accomplished, other than that I have been in listening mode,” Sullivan told journalists during a visit to Johannesburg.