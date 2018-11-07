Regulators investigate salmonella infections linked to Conagra's cake mixes

(Reuters) - U.S. health regulators said here on Wednesday they were investigating Conagra Brands Inc's facility that makes cake mixes after a sample of the product that contained Salmonella agbeni matched the strain that had infected five people.

Conagra on Monday had recalled four varieties of the cake mix after officials in Oregon found Salmonella agbeni in a box of Duncan Hines Classic White Cake Mix.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating five illnesses in three states to determine if they are linked with recently recalled here Duncan Hines cake mixes.

“We’re cooperating with CDC and FDA on this investigation and recalled the products out of an abundance of caution,” the company told Reuters.

Conagra acquired the Duncan Hines brand as part of its $8.1 billion take over of Pinnacle Foods Inc.