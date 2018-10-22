Kellogg to bring back Honey Smacks cereal after Salmonella scare

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co said on Monday it would bring back Honey Smacks cereal on U.S. retailer shelves in November, months after it pulled the product due to a Salmonella scare.

FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs outside the Kellogg's factory near Manchester, Britain March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Kellogg in June decided to recall an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 U.S. states due to the potential contamination that health regulators say was linked to more than 60 illnesses.

The decision to relaunch the product comes a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said bit.ly/2LPCLFh it had closed an investigation into the outbreak, which ultimately infected 135 people across 36 states.

Kellogg said the relaunched Honey Smacks cereal would have an updated recipe and would be produced at its own facility rather than the salmonella linked third-party facility it was manufactured at earlier.

The new Honey Smacks cereals would be rolled back to retailers in limited quantities, the company said in a statement.