Member of Mali affiliate of al Qaeda added to U.S. terrorism list: U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States added a senior member of the al Qaeda affiliate in Mali to its global terrorism list on Tuesday, accusing him of engaging in destabilizing attacks across the West African country, the U.S. Treasury said.

Bah Ag Moussa, a leader of al Qaeda affiliate Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, was designated by the U.S. Treasury as a global terrorist and placed on a list of people whose assets in the United States can be blocked, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control said.

“Treasury is targeting the leadership of JNIM, al Qaeda’s branch in Mali, for its destabilizing role conducting terrorist attacks across the country,” Treasury Undersecretary Sigal Mandelker said in a statement. “As a leader within JNIM, Bah Ag Moussa directly contributes to the violence and instability fueled by al Qaeda’s terrorism.”