U.S. to maintain Cuba, Venezuela sanctions until freedoms restored: Trump
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 3:11 PM / in 8 days

U.S. to maintain Cuba, Venezuela sanctions until freedoms restored: Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would maintain sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela until they restore political and religious freedom.

Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel shakes hands with Cuba's President Raul Castro during a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of the revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara in Santa Clara, Cuba, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

“We’re confronting rogue regimes from Iran to North Korea and we are challenging the communist dictatorship of Cuba and the socialist oppression of Venezuela,” Trump told a conservative political conference. “And we will not lift the sanctions on these repressive regimes until they restore political and religious freedom for their people.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

