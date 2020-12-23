U.S. gives investors until 2022 to divest from sanctioned Russian co GAZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday granted investors another year to divest from Russian automaker GAZ PAO, a company linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska.
The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, in a statement posted online, said it would allow investors and businesses until Jan. 26, 2022 to cut ties with the company. Washington had sanctioned Deripaska over Russia’s “malign activity.”
