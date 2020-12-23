Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. gives investors until 2022 to divest from sanctioned Russian co GAZ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday granted investors another year to divest from Russian automaker GAZ PAO, a company linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, in a statement posted online, said it would allow investors and businesses until Jan. 26, 2022 to cut ties with the company. Washington had sanctioned Deripaska over Russia’s “malign activity.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

