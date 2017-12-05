FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury sanctions cleric Faisal for Islamic State recruiting
December 5, 2017 / 3:57 PM / in an hour

Treasury sanctions cleric Faisal for Islamic State recruiting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it had sanctioned Abdullah Ibrahim al-Faisal for recruiting for Islamic State, alleging the Jamaican cleric had influenced people around the world in attacking civilians and creating bomb plots and also had helped new recruits to the extremist group travel and hide.

The New York County District Attorney’s office has already indicted Faisal with recruiting and providing support to members of the Islamic State group, Treasury said. Faisal was jailed in 2003 in London for inciting racial hatred and murder, and then paroled and deported to Jamaica in 2007, according to The Anti-Defamation League, which fights anti-semitism worldwide.

Reporting by Lisa LambertEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

