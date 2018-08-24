FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. sanctions three people it links to Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an Indonesian, a Filipino and a Malyasian it said were linked to the militant group Islamic State.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said it had sanctioned Indonesian national Mohammed Karim Yusop Faiz, Mohammad Reza Lahaman Kiram, a citizen of the Philippines, and Mohamad Rafi Udin, a Malaysian.

The action freezes their access to the U.S. financial system.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu

