BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banking sector can handle the impact of the U.S. sanctions against Jammal Trusk Bank SAL and guarantee the money of depositors, the finance minister said on Friday.

Ali Hassan Khalil said on Twitter he was confident “of the banking sector’s ability to absorb the implications...and guarantee the money of depositors...and the central bank is doing what is necessary.”