Commodities
June 12, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. bill on Russian gas pipeline breaches international law: Germany

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate bill seeking to expand sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe would be in breach of international law, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

“The (German) government has for a long time been of the view that sanctions with extra-territorial outreach breach international law and do not contribute to international cooperation,” said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

