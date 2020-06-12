U.S. bill on Russian gas pipeline breaches international law: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate bill seeking to expand sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe would be in breach of international law, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.
“The (German) government has for a long time been of the view that sanctions with extra-territorial outreach breach international law and do not contribute to international cooperation,” said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.
