U.S. senators move to tighten sanctions on delayed Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators announced a bill on Thursday expanding sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and targeting the project Washington says will boost Moscow’s economic and political influence in Germany and other European countries.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov /File Photo

The Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Clarification Act follows legislation signed by President Donald Trump last year, which prompted Swiss-Dutch company Allseas to halt undersea work, delaying the project.

Two Russian-owned pipe-laying vessels may now finish the remaining 100 miles (160 km) of the project, which is led by state-run Gazprom. The pipeline could be launched by late 2020 or early next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

The new legislation, spearheaded by Senators Ted Cruz, a Republican, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, could stop the project by expanding sanctions to include penalties on parties involved in pipe-laying activities and parties providing underwriting services, insurance or reinsurance on the project.

Cruz said it “makes clear those involved with vessels installing the pipeline will face crippling and immediate sanctions.”

Shaheen said the pipeline threatens Ukraine and Europe’s energy independence and “gives Russia an opening to exploit our allies.”

The bill must be passed by both chambers of Congress and signed by Trump. It adds sanctions on companies providing services or facilities for the vessels, including welding equipment, retrofitting or tethering of the ships.

Many politicians and energy companies in Germany support Nord Stream 2 as Europe’s biggest economy seeks to end the use of coal and nuclear power.

The Trump administration has touted exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative to Russian supplies, calling it “freedom gas.” U.S. LNG producers are struggling due to sagging global demand.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier criticized Washington last week for “escalating this sanctions threat, which is extraterritorial and thus in conflict with international law.”

The pipe-laying ship Academic Cherskiy, which Moscow could use to finish Nord Stream 2, changed ownership from Gazprom Fleet to regional firm STIF, Russia’s international vessel registry showed this week.

STIF was linked to a group of Gazprom companies as of April 1 but there was no data on STIF’s ownership since then, Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told Reuters.

The Academic Cherskiy is moored near Germany’s Mukran port in the Baltic Sea, the staging area for Nord Stream 2 construction, Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data showed.

Nord Stream 2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.