MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has called a bill proposed by U.S. lawmakers against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project “protectionist”.

U.S. senators this month announced a bill expanding sanctions on the project which Washington says will boost Moscow’s economic and political influence in Germany and other European countries.