FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom still plans to start its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany at the end of 2020 or in early 2021, the RIA news agency reported, citing a senior executive at the company.

U.S. senators this month announced a bill expanding sanctions on the project, which Washington says will boost Moscow’s economic and political influence in Germany and other European countries.