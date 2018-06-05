Rusal's May aluminum exports up threefold: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - United Company Rusal, the world’s second biggest aluminum producer, in May increased aluminum exports to 197,000 tonnes, up almost threefold from April, Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots which were made at the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter are seen in this illustration taken May 25, 2018. Picture taken May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/Illustration

Citing Russian Railways data, Interfax said January-May aluminum exports totaled 972,000 tonnes, down 16 percent on a year earlier.

Sources told Reuters last month that Rusal, placed under U.S. sanctions in April, has resumed shipping aluminum to some customers following an extension of a deadline for companies to wind down contracts with the Russian firm.

After the sanctions were imposed on April 6, some customers had asked Rusal to stop shipping metal until their legal and compliance teams had confirmed their contracts allowed them to take Rusal’s aluminum until October 23, sources said at the time.

Last year, Rusal, where Oleg Deripaska’s En+ is a controlling shareholder, exported 3.95 million tonnes of aluminum, of which 42 percent was shipped to Europe.