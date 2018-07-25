FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. Treasury sanctions people linked to Syria chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Wednesday against five groups and eight individuals linked to Syria’s chemical weapons program, the department said in a statement.

The targeted groups and people were key to a network that procured electronics for the Syrian agency that develops the weapons, it said.

“Syria’s horrific use of chemical weapons, including attacks against innocent women and children, remains deeply embedded in our minds,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism. “Today, we are continuing our campaign to stop the Assad regime’s ruthless attacks by targeting the procurement networks that have supported its chemical weapons program.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott
