April 5, 2018 / 9:10 PM / in 20 hours

U.S. State Department approves possible $1.3 billion artillery sale to Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.31 billion foreign military sale of self-propelled Howitzer systems and conversion equipment to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The Saudi government is seeking a possible sale of 180 155mm M109A5/A6 medium self-propelled Howitzer structures for conversion to 177 155mm M109A6 Paladin Howitzer systems, as well as technical support, spare parts and other related elements, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

