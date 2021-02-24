Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday: Axios

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden announces changes to the main U.S. coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid program for small businesses during brief remarks in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday ahead of the public release of an intelligence report about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Axios reported bit.ly/2OVwMp5 late on Tuesday, citing a source.

The call, if it happens as scheduled, will be Biden’s first conversation as president with the Saudi king, according to Axios.