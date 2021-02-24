Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday: Axios

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday ahead of the public release of an intelligence report about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Axios reported bit.ly/2OVwMp5 late on Tuesday, citing a source.
The call, if it happens as scheduled, will be Biden’s first conversation as president with the Saudi king, according to Axios.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.