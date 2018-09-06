FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 6, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

American trainer killed in Riyadh helicopter crash: Saudi state media

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - An American trainer working with Saudi Arabia’s National Guard was killed on Thursday in a helicopter crash in Riyadh in the course of a routine activity, a statement published by state media said.

The Saudi statement gave the trainer’s name as Paul Reedy and did not say whether he was a member of the military or a civilian. The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Saudi trainee pilot was injured in the crash at Khashm Alan airport in the east of the Saudi capital, which involved a Boeing AH-6i light helicopter gunship, the statement said.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the incident.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.