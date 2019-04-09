Trump discussed Iran, human rights with Saudi crown prince: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on the phone on Tuesday about Iran and “the importance of human rights issues,” the White House said.

A bipartisan chorus of U.S. lawmakers have called on the White House to harden its stance with ally Saudi Arabia after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but Trump has said its partnership with the Gulf country is important for the U.S. economy and maintaining stability in the Middle East.