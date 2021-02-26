Khashoggi's fiancee tweets '#justiceforjamal' after release of U.S. intelligence report

FILE PHOTO: Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, attends a news conference in Brussels, Belgium December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Friday tweeted “#justiceforjamal” after the release of a declassified U.S. intelligence report on his death.

The report said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill the dissident journalist, who was murdered in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in 2018.