March 22, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Mattis tells Saudi leader: urgent need to find end to Yemen's war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday there was an urgent need to find a political solution to Yemen’s war, as he voiced hope for a U.N. special envoy’s peace efforts.

Smoke rises after an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

“We must also reinvigorate urgent efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the civil war in Yemen and we support you in this regard,” Mattis said, offering his firm backing to Riyadh.

Asked by reporters at the start of his talks whether he would raise the issue of civilian casualties in Yemen, Mattis said: “We are going to end this war, that is the bottom line. And we are going to end it on positive terms for the people of Yemen but also security for the nations in the peninsula.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

