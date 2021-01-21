Saudi minister optimistic U.S. ties will be 'excellent' under Biden: Al-Arabiya

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has voiced optimism that relations between Riyadh and Washington will be “excellent” under new U.S. President Joe Biden, Al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Thursday.

Appointments made by Biden show “understanding of the common issues” by the new U.S. administration, Prince Faisal bin Farhan added, according to Twitter posts by the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel.

“The Biden administration will find that our targets regarding Yemen are the same,” Al-Arabiya quoted him as saying.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group after it seized the capital Sanaa.

Biden pledged during his election campaign to reassess ties with Saudi Arabia, demanding more accountability over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and calling for an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab monarchies have long been allies of the United States, sharing the objective of protecting oil supplies from the Gulf region and containing Iran.